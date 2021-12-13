UltraTech Cement declared preferred bidder for Ravur Limestone Block

-
ALSO READ
Ultratech Cement gains on commissioning 1.2 mtpa cement capacity
Grasim Ind slips on getting Rs 8,334-cr income tax demand
Grasim Ind Q1 PAT soars 612% YoY to Rs 1,667 cr
Grasim Ind, Century Textiles tieup for knits manufacturing biz.
Grasim Industries acquires stake in wholly-owned arm, ABRSPL for Rs 1.30 lakh
-
The cement major on Friday announced that it was declared as the preferred bidder after participating in the e-auction of Ravur Limestone Slock conducted by the Government of Karnataka.The block is situated in Tehsil Chittapur in district of Kalburgi, Karnataka. The block has a total geological resource of 708 million tonnes of limestone over an area of 7.13 sq kms.
Shares of UltraTech Cement were trading 1.03% higher at Rs 7,517.40 on BSE.
UltraTech Cement, part of the Aditya Birla Group, is the third-largest cement producer outside China, and the largest in India by installed capacity.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 1,313.53 crore on 15.7% increase in net sales to Rs 12,016.78 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU