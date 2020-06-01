Umiya Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd and Artemis Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 June 2020.

Umiya Tubes Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 7.66 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 712 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 9.93% to Rs 8.16. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd crashed 6.24% to Rs 24.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 221 shares in the past one month.

SPL Industries Ltd dropped 5.22% to Rs 21.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2442 shares in the past one month.

Artemis Electricals Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 109.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76 shares in the past one month.

