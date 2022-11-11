Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.67 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 328.82 croreNet Loss of Unichem Laboratories reported to Rs 70.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 328.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 290.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales328.82290.66 13 OPM %-5.572.21 -PBDT-13.806.92 PL PBT-42.23-15.51 -172 NP-70.67-12.82 -451
