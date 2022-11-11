JUST IN
La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 42.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.67 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 328.82 crore

Net Loss of Unichem Laboratories reported to Rs 70.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 328.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 290.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales328.82290.66 13 OPM %-5.572.21 -PBDT-13.806.92 PL PBT-42.23-15.51 -172 NP-70.67-12.82 -451

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:55 IST

