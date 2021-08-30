Union Bank of India stays supported

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 34.6, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.57% in last one year as compared to a 48.16% gain in NIFTY and a 51.04% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Union Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.6, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 16871.45. The Sensex is at 56669.84, up 0.97%. Union Bank of India has dropped around 5.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 6.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2272.9, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

