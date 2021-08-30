Adani Enterprises Ltd extends winning spree

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1508, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 439.44% in last one year as compared to a 48.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 132.09% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1508, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 16871.45. The Sensex is at 56669.84, up 0.97%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has risen around 4.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5492.7, up 2.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1516.5, up 0.24% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 439.44% in last one year as compared to a 48.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 132.09% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 194.9 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

