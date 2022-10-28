Union Bank of India up for third straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 53.45, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.49% jump in NIFTY and a 21.65% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 53.45, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 17757.6. The Sensex is at 59854.16, up 0.16%. Union Bank of India has gained around 22.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 18.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3454.45, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 159.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

