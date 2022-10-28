P B A Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd and Windsor Machines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 October 2022.

P B A Infrastructure Ltd soared 19.64% to Rs 14.44 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13061 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd spiked 19.63% to Rs 308. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16097 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7864 shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd surged 16.19% to Rs 122. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1577 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd jumped 13.25% to Rs 97. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1288 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1184 shares in the past one month.

Windsor Machines Ltd added 10.67% to Rs 38.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9117 shares in the past one month.

