Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2022.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd soared 18.87% to Rs 17.2 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 112.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd spiked 7.93% to Rs 790.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28789 shares in the past one month.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd surged 7.20% to Rs 41137. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 161 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd exploded 7.05% to Rs 386.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd added 6.65% to Rs 319.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

