Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise standalone net profit rises 28.90% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.86% to Rs 2169.04 crore

Net profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 28.90% to Rs 86.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 67.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.86% to Rs 2169.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1856.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2169.041856.11 17 OPM %12.3511.91 -PBDT206.97165.59 25 PBT130.4097.84 33 NP86.9367.44 29

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:10 IST

