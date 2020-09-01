United Breweries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1000.3, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.88% in last one year as compared to a 6.73% rally in NIFTY and a 7.07% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1000.3, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 11525.05. The Sensex is at 39068.63, up 1.14%.United Breweries Ltd has gained around 5.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30595.15, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1005.65, down 0.8% on the day. United Breweries Ltd tumbled 23.88% in last one year as compared to a 6.73% rally in NIFTY and a 7.07% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 180.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

