Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Trejhara Solutions Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd and Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2020.

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd spiked 9.58% to Rs 295 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3706 shares in the past one month.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd soared 9.10% to Rs 10.79. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3250 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd surged 8.49% to Rs 40.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 268 shares in the past one month.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd advanced 6.92% to Rs 13.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8160 shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd exploded 6.66% to Rs 85.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53566 shares in the past one month.

