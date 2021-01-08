United Breweries Ltd up for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1263.85, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.02% in last one year as compared to a 17% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.43% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1263.85, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 14292.35. The Sensex is at 48563, up 0.98%. United Breweries Ltd has risen around 10.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34032.35, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1259.5, up 1.42% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 0.02% in last one year as compared to a 17% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.43% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)