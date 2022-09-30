Inox Leisure commences operations of multiplex theater at Srinagar

Inox Leisure has commenced the Commercial Operations of a 3 screen and 522 seats Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on Management Contract basis, located at INOX Srinagar, Taksal Hospitality, Mouza, Shivpora, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir - 190004.
INOX is now present in 74 cities with 165 Multiplexes, 705 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,57,290 seats across India.
