Inox Leisure commences operations of multiplex theater at Srinagar

Inox Leisure has commenced the Commercial Operations of a 3 screen and 522 seats Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on Management Contract basis, located at INOX Srinagar, Taksal Hospitality, Mouza, Shivpora, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir - 190004.

INOX is now present in 74 cities with 165 Multiplexes, 705 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,57,290 seats across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)