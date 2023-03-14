Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sequent Scientific Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 March 2023.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd soared 6.58% to Rs 432.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd surged 4.70% to Rs 77.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd spiked 4.21% to Rs 684.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21557 shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd jumped 3.62% to Rs 78.19. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd spurt 3.46% to Rs 487.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20540 shares in the past one month.

