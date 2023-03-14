Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Binani Industries Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd and Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 March 2023.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Binani Industries Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd and Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 March 2023.

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd soared 16.02% to Rs 148.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4876 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1654 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd surged 13.42% to Rs 22.91. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30714 shares in the past one month.

Binani Industries Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 23.56. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4078 shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd jumped 7.45% to Rs 282.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd spurt 6.97% to Rs 6.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7531 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)