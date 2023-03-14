B L Kashyap bags new orders worth Rs 158 cr

The EPC company on Monday (13 March 2023) announced that it has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 158 crore.

The order comprises construction of Business Park Campus at Bengaluru worth Rs 89 crore. The other project entails construction of residential complex at Bengaluru worth Rs 69 crore.

These projects are expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of award.

The company said the the current order book stood at approximately Rs 2,089 crore.

Vineet Kashyap, managing director of B L Kashyap & Sons, said, The recent orders won by B L Kashyap are in the key growth sectors of the economy, including construction of residential real estate and business parks. The construction industry is facing interesting times especially post pandemic. We are seeing revival in the sector with an increase in construction project queries.

Focusing on our product mix, we at BLK are moving from contracting and concentrating more on end users, built to suit, large blue chips companies. We are seeing a movement from road infrastructure players into the building infrastructure space, this may be a growing trend in the coming years.

B L Kashyap & Sons (BLK) is one of the leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. It has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India.

Shares of B L Kashyap & Sons were down 0.43% to Rs 27.67 on the BSE.

