United Textiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.83% to Rs 3.58 croreUnited Textiles reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.83% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.585.95 -40 OPM %11.174.20 -PBDT0.320.18 78 PBT00 0 NP00 0
