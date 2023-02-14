JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 365.79% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

United Textiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 39.83% to Rs 3.58 crore

United Textiles reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.83% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.585.95 -40 OPM %11.174.20 -PBDT0.320.18 78 PBT00 0 NP00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU