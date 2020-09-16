Universal Starch Chem Allied reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 6.54% to Rs 52.34 crore

Net profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.54% to Rs 52.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales52.3456.00 -7 OPM %6.630.13 -PBDT2.10-1.31 LP PBT1.12-2.56 LP NP0.62-1.77 LP

Wed, September 16 2020. 15:59 IST

