Manipal Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Manipal Finance Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.04 -50 OPM %-100.00-225.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.10 80 PBT-0.03-0.12 75 NP-0.01-0.09 89
