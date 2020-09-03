Veerhealth Care standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.29% to Rs 1.65 croreNet profit of Veerhealth Care declined 71.43% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.29% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.652.07 -20 OPM %4.855.31 -PBDT0.190.34 -44 PBT0.080.26 -69 NP0.060.21 -71
