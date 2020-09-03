Veerhealth Care standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.29% to Rs 1.65 crore

Net profit of Veerhealth Care declined 71.43% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.29% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.652.074.855.310.190.340.080.260.060.21

