Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IDBI Bank Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Fairchem Organics Ltd and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 October 2022.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd surged 10.74% to Rs 434.45 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd spiked 9.13% to Rs 46.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd soared 7.39% to Rs 1587.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6717 shares in the past one month.

Fairchem Organics Ltd added 7.07% to Rs 2322.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6447 shares in the past one month.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd jumped 6.15% to Rs 79.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

