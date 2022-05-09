UPL Q4 PAT rises 29% YoY to Rs 1,379 cr

UPL reported a 29.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,379 crore on a 23.9% increase in net sales to Rs 15,861 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax jumped 18.8% to Rs 2,000 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1,683 crore reported in Q4 FY21.

EBITDA rose 26% to Rs 3,591 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 2,839 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin improved to 23% in the quarter ended 31 March 2022 from 22% in the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

Finance Cost in Q4 FY22 stood steeply higher at Rs 800 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to Rs 421 crore in Q4 FY21 on the backdrop of mark to market losses of Rs 172 crore in respect of advance sales orders and higher cost of non-recourse.

On full year basis, the agro chemical company reported a 26.3% rise in net profit to Rs 3,626 crore on 19.5% increase in the net sales of Rs 46,240 crore in FY22 over FY21. The company's net debt as of 31 March 2022 stood at Rs 18,906 crore as compared to 18,921 crore on 31 March 2021.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

UPL is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products & solutions. Through OpenAg, UPL is focused on facilitating progress for the entire agricultural value chain.

Shares of UPL were trading 0.76% lower at Rs 780.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)