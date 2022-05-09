Volumes soar at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd counter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd clocked volume of 20.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 May 2022.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd clocked volume of 20.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.03% to Rs.494.90. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21136 shares. The stock lost 14.89% to Rs.1,446.05. Volumes stood at 41169 shares in the last session.

MTAR Technologies Ltd saw volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98167 shares. The stock dropped 8.82% to Rs.1,366.25. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd saw volume of 59617 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14552 shares. The stock increased 0.54% to Rs.4,349.90. Volumes stood at 14716 shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd witnessed volume of 70.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.20 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.06% to Rs.508.70. Volumes stood at 24.2 lakh shares in the last session.

