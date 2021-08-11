US Market ends at record high on infrastructure bill optimism

The US stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday, 10 August 2021, with the Dow and the S&P500 indexes closing at new record high, on the back of continued economic optimism following last Friday's upbeat monthly jobs data and reports that the Senate has approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 162.82 points, or 0.46%, to 35,264.67. The S&P 500 index added 4.40 points, or 0.1%, to 4,436.75. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was down 72.09 points, or 0.49%, to 14,788.09.

Total 7 of 11 S&P500 sectors advanced, with energy (up 1.72%) sector was top performer, followed by materials (up 1.48%), industrials (up 1.01%), financials (up 1%), and consumer staples (up 0.7%) sectors, while real estate (down 1.09%) sector was worst performer followed by information technology (down 0.73%) and healthcare (down 0.24%) sectors.

Total volume turnover on U. S. exchanges was 8.09 billion shares, up from previous session volume of 7.84 billion shares.

In the NYSE exchange, 1788 issues advanced, 1525 issues declined, and 150 issues closed unchanged. In the NASDAQ, 2025 issues advanced, 2325 issues declined, and 223 issues unchanged.

Top five advancing stocks were Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (up 125.3%), Lightning eMotors Inc (up 80.97%), SC Health Corp (up 53.1%), Mediaco Holding Inc (up 36.3%), and Eliem Therapeutics Inc (up 27.2%), while bottom five declining stocks included PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (down 56.7%), Katapult Holdings Inc (down 56.2%), Impel NeuroPharma Inc (down 25.9%), SmileDirectClub Inc (down 24.18%), and comScore Inc (down 22.6%).

The US Senate passed a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package with broad bipartisan support Tuesday, advancing a central piece of President Biden's economic agenda that would amount to one of the most substantial federal investments in roads, bridges and rail in decades. It was approved in a 69-30 vote.

Shares of AMC Entertainment gained after the movie theatre operator topped second-quarter revenue estimates, with customers' return to the theatres taking place more forcefully than anticipated at the start of the summer.

Shares of Planet Fitness dipped after the gym's full-year sales and profit outlook missed estimates, suggesting a slower-than-expected consumer return to in-person workouts.

Among Indian ADR, HDFC Bank added 0.27% to $75.36, Wipro added 0.71% to $8.55, and Vedanta added 0.42% to $16.64. Dr Reddys Labs fell 1.3% to $63.61, INFOSYS fell 0.44% to $22.78, Tata Motors declined 0.65% to $19.74, WNS Holdings fell 0.72% to $81.69, and ICICI Bank fell 0.63% to $19.03.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

