US Stocks end mostly lower

The US stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, 06 July 2021, dragging the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average down, as investors opted to secure recent profit after the ISM Services Index for June fell more than expected from May's record high.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index was down 208.98 points, or 0.6%, to 34,577. The S&P 500 index fell 8.80 points, or 0.2%, at 4,344. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.32 points, or 0.17%, to 14,664. U.
S. markets were closed Monday for the Independence Day holiday.
Total 7 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors closed down, with energy (down 3.2%) was worst performer, followed by financials (down 1.6%), materials (down 1.4%), and industrials (down 0.9%), while real estate (up 0.9%) was top performer, followed by consumer discretionary (up 0.8%), and utilities (0.4%) issues.
Energy stocks suffered heavy losses on profit booking as crude oil prices declined after surging to six-year highs. West Texas Intermediate futures for August fell 1.8% in New York.
Shares of banks and financials were lower as a plunge in Treasury yields to the lowest since February. The benchmark 10-year yield fell as much as 7.4 basis points to just under 1.35%, the lowest level since Feb. 24. The 30-year bond's yield slid 5 basis points to 1.99%
Ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc. plunged 20% after a Chinese regulator ordered the removal of its platform from app stores, days after its U. S. listing.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Institute for Supply Management data showed its services PMI slid to 60.1 in June from 64.0 in May, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector.
Among Indian ADR, Tata Motors fell 11.8% to $20.33, Wipro fell 1.16% to $7.67, and Dr Reddys Labs was down 1.25% to $74.35, INFOSYS added 0.19% to $21.11, ICICI Bank added 0.17% to $17.31, Vedanta added 1.2% to $14.32, HDFC Bank added 1.76% to $74.44, and WNS Holdings added 1.27% to $82.78.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU