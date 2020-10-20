US Market falls 1.44%

-
ALSO READ
Senate set to re-open as virus risk divides Congress Senate
Burr submits final Russia report before leaving chairmanship
Virus aid exceeding USD 450B remains stuck in negotiations
Senate reopens despite risks as House preps more virus aid
House expected to send 4th coronavirus aid bill to Trump
-
The US stock market finished session mostly lower on Monday, 19 October 2020, as risk sentiments undermined due to opposition to a sizable pandemic aid package hardened in the Republican-controlled US Senate.
At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index dropped 410.89 points, or 1.44%, to 28,195.42. The S&P 500 index fell by 56.89 points, or 1.63%, to 3,426.92. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 192.67 points, or 1.65%, to 11,478.88.
Market erasing early gains to end lower amid signs of rising coronavirus infections and as Congress remained apart on a fresh government spending deal, denting hopes for a breakthrough before the election. President Donald Trump, who is trailing far behind his challenger Joe Biden in the polls, has proposed a US$1.8 trillion package and indicated he would go higher, while Democrats in the House of Representatives have approved a US$2.2 trillion measure.
However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly signaled he would not support a massive package.
A National Association of Home Builders survey released on Monday showed record optimism in the industry but investors were nonetheless focused on the dwindling time Congress and White House have to agree on a spending package to boost the coronavirus-ravaged US economy.
Shares of Apple (-2.6%), Amazon (-2%), Alphabet (-2.4%), Facebook (-1.7%) and Microsoft (-2.5%) all dragged on indexes. Oilfield services provider Halliburton (-0.7%) posted a fourth consecutive quarterly loss. ConocoPhillips shares slipped 3.2% as it agreed to buy shale oil producer Concho Resources (-2.8%) for US$9.7 billion. Intel (+0.8%) was reported to be nearing a deal to sell its NAND unit to South Korea's SK Hynix for around US$10 billion.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU