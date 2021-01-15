US Market slides into the red

The US stock market finished session down after giving up modest earlier gains on Thursday, 14 January 2021, as optimism about additional fiscal stimulus overshadowed by report from the Labor Department showing initial jobless claims jumped to their highest level in over four months in the week ended January 9th.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index dropped 68.95 points, or 0.22%, to 30,991.52. The S&P 500 index shed 14.30 points, or 0.38%, to 3,795.54. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined 16.31 points, or 0.12%, to 13,112.64.
Investors, economists, and political analysts were all looking ahead to an address by President-elect Joe Biden scheduled for later on Thursday, in which he is set to unveil his economic agenda and plans for further U. S. stimulus.
The Biden team's initial proposal is reportedly in the $1 trillion to $2 trillion range. The package is expected to include an increase in direct payments to Americans as well as an extension of increased unemployment insurance and support for state and local governments.
The Labor Department showing initial jobless claims report showed that initial jobless claims rose to 965,000, an increase of 181,000 from the previous week's revised level of 784,000. It also put weekly claims well above the roughly 800,000 a week they have averaged in recent months. Additionally, continuing claims rose to nearly 5.3 million for the week ended January 2, from 5.1 million a week earlier.
Sectors in the S&P 500 index were mixed, led by gains in Energy, the interest-rate sensitive utility sector underperformed. Rates moved higher and the dollar was flat along with gold.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU