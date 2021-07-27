US Stocks end at record highs

The US stocks finished lackluster session slight higher on Monday, 26 July 2021, with the major averages once again reached new record closing highs, thanks to upbeat corporate earnings news and continued optimism about the economy. However, market gains capped amid lingering concerns about the spread of new coronavirus variants and ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 82.76 points, or 0.24%, to 35,144.

The S&P 500 index added 10.51 points, or 0.24%, at 4,422. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.72 points, or 0.03%, to 14,841.

Total 6 of 11 S&P 500 sectors inclined, with energy (up 2.5%) sector was top gainer, followed by materials (up 0.88%), consumer discretionary (up 0.77%), and communication services (up 0.71%) sectors, while healthcare (down 0.62%) sector was worst performer.

ECONOMIC NEWS: The Commerce Department released a report showing new home sales tumbled by 6.6 percent to an annual rate of 676,000 in June after plunging by 7.8 percent to a revised rate of 724,000 in May.

Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS fell 0.09% to $21.71, WNS Holdings fell 0.61% to $80.27, Wipro fell 2.22% to $8.36, and Dr Reddys Labs fell 0.56% to $72.61. Tata Motors added 0.46% to $19.70, ICICI Bank added 0.38% to $18.36, Vedanta added 3.96% to $14.96, and HDFC Bank added 0.73% to $70.37.

