UTI Asset Management Company allots 18,962 equity shares under ESOP

UTI Asset Management Company has allotted 18,962 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each pursuant to the exercise of options by eligible employees under 'UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2007.

Post the aforesaid allotments, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs.1,26,81,55,580 (12,68,15,558 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each) to Rs.1,26,83,45,200 (12,68,34,520 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)