Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 63.84 points or 1.71% at 3666.67 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 7.02%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 5.93%),SJVN Ltd (down 4.34%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 4.19%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 3.64%), Adani Power Ltd (down 3.48%), NLC India Ltd (down 3.27%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.07%), and Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 2.58%).

On the other hand, CESC Ltd (up 0.95%), moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 370.74 or 0.6% at 61331.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.5 points or 0.59% at 18276.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 341.34 points or 1.15% at 29255.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 57.79 points or 0.63% at 9095.31.

On BSE,1113 shares were trading in green, 2352 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

