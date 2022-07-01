Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 26.47 points or 0.78% at 3369.49 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 3.82%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.88%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.66%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.17%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 2.06%), NLC India Ltd (down 2.04%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.24%), PTC India Ltd (down 0.72%), and BF Utilities Ltd (down 0.7%).

On the other hand, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.38%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.64%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.59%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 306.02 or 0.58% at 52712.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90 points or 0.57% at 15690.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 52.52 points or 0.21% at 24733.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.32 points or 0.04% at 7682.21.

On BSE,1495 shares were trading in green, 1682 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

