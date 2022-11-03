Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 58.22 points or 1.44% at 3989.39 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.21%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.92%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.63%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.54%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.33%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.31%), CESC Ltd (down 1.3%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.18%), and PTC India Ltd (down 1.11%).

On the other hand, Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 5.93%), NLC India Ltd (up 2.36%), and Nava Ltd (up 1%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 93.29 or 0.15% at 60812.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.65 points or 0.18% at 18050.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 9 points or 0.03% at 28965.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.72 points or 0.14% at 9067.83.

On BSE,1678 shares were trading in green, 1717 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

