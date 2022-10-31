JUST IN
Business Standard

Utilties shares fall

Capital Market 

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 10.48 points or 0.26% at 3953.5 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Nava Ltd (down 5.12%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 3.76%),NHPC Ltd (down 2.4%),NTPC Ltd (down 2.07%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SJVN Ltd (down 1.68%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 1.57%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 0.97%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 0.95%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.61%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 5.77%), NLC India Ltd (up 3.7%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.66%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 647.46 or 1.08% at 60607.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 180.25 points or 1.01% at 17967.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 109.89 points or 0.38% at 28798.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.24 points or 0.85% at 8929.73.

On BSE,1833 shares were trading in green, 1649 were trading in red and 170 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 14:00 IST

