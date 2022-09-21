Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 66.71 points or 1.54% at 4258.04 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.78%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 3.3%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.87%),Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 2.49%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 2.18%), CESC Ltd (down 1.84%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.74%), NLC India Ltd (down 1.61%), and PTC India Ltd (down 1.58%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.84%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 0.82%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 0.74%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 133.99 or 0.22% at 59585.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 67.95 points or 0.38% at 17748.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 106.22 points or 0.36% at 29336.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.61 points or 0.12% at 9117.84.

On BSE,1208 shares were trading in green, 2173 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

