Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 21.25 points or 0.55% at 3854.77 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 3.99%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 2.18%),SJVN Ltd (down 1.88%),NLC India Ltd (down 1.59%),Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 1.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.5%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.45%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.24%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.12%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.36%).

On the other hand, Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 7.41%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 2.16%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.76%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 175.35 or 0.28% at 63275.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50 points or 0.27% at 18808.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 186.54 points or 0.63% at 29706.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.92 points or 0.66% at 9223.15.

On BSE,2116 shares were trading in green, 1320 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

