V-Guard Industries Ltd Slides 0.82%

V-Guard Industries Ltd has added 3.29% over last one month compared to 6.16% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 4.51% drop in the SENSEX

V-Guard Industries Ltd fell 0.82% today to trade at Rs 247.7. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.19% to quote at 31540.21. The index is down 6.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Polycab India Ltd decreased 0.66% and Elgi Equipments Ltd lost 0.6% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 18.48 % over last one year compared to the 4.77% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

V-Guard Industries Ltd has added 3.29% over last one month compared to 6.16% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 4.51% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 222 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 77079 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 270 on 13 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 181.9 on 24 Feb 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)