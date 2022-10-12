Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd Spurts 3.11%

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd has added 10.12% over last one month compared to 5.64% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.75% drop in the SENSEX

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd gained 3.11% today to trade at Rs 183.9. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.55% to quote at 27993.42. The index is down 5.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HCL Technologies Ltd increased 2.01% and Control Print Ltd added 2% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 18.68 % over last one year compared to the 5.01% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd has added 10.12% over last one month compared to 5.64% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.75% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 29 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11205 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 494.5 on 09 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 126 on 04 Oct 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)