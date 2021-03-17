V-Guard Industries Ltd Spikes 1.74%

V-Guard Industries Ltd has added 8.77% over last one month compared to 0.58% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 3.44% drop in the SENSEX

V-Guard Industries Ltd rose 1.74% today to trade at Rs 242.5. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.71% to quote at 22072.13. The index is up 0.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd increased 1.51% and Bharat Forge Ltd added 1.33% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 73.04 % over last one year compared to the 64.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

V-Guard Industries Ltd has added 8.77% over last one month compared to 0.58% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 3.44% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1962 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 255 on 03 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 149 on 24 Mar 2020.

