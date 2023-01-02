V-Mart Retail update on retail operations

-
ALSO READ
V-Mart Retail add 16 new stores in Q2
V-Mart Retail receives Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance
V-Mart Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.31 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Electronics Mart India makes strong debut
Rama Steel to acquire 51% in Ashoka Infrasteel and 50% in Hagar Mega Mart
-
Opens 15 new stores and closes 6 stores during Q3V-Mart Retail has opened fifteen (15) new stores and closed six (6) stores in the October - December quarter of FY 2022-23.
The 15 new stores include two (2) store in Jharkhand, four (4) in Rajasthan, five (5) in Uttar Pradesh, one (1) in Uttrakhand, one (1) in Telangana, one (1) in Madhya Pradesh and one (1) in Tripura.
The 6 stores closed include one (1) store in Jharkhand and two (2) in Uttar Pradesh, two (2) stores in Bihar and one (1) in West Bengal.
With this the total number of stores now stands at 414 stores as at 31 December 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU