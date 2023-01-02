JUST IN
V-Mart Retail update on retail operations

Opens 15 new stores and closes 6 stores during Q3

V-Mart Retail has opened fifteen (15) new stores and closed six (6) stores in the October - December quarter of FY 2022-23.

The 15 new stores include two (2) store in Jharkhand, four (4) in Rajasthan, five (5) in Uttar Pradesh, one (1) in Uttrakhand, one (1) in Telangana, one (1) in Madhya Pradesh and one (1) in Tripura.

The 6 stores closed include one (1) store in Jharkhand and two (2) in Uttar Pradesh, two (2) stores in Bihar and one (1) in West Bengal.

With this the total number of stores now stands at 414 stores as at 31 December 2022.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 18:45 IST

