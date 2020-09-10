National Fertilizer records 16% growth in sales and 13% growth in production

For period April - August 2020

National Fertilizer has recorded the total fertilizer sale of 23,81 Lakh MT in April-August, 2020 showing a growth of 16% compared to previous best of 20.57 Lakh MT recorded during the same period in 2019-20.

On the production front too, the company has surpassed the production target by producing 16,11 Lakh MT Urea in the first five months of 2020-21, higher by 13% as compared to 14.26 Lakh MT produced during the same period in 2019-20.

