IDFC First Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Delta Corp Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 May 2019.
IDFC First Bank Ltd crashed 11.68% to Rs 43.5 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 43.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
Delta Corp Ltd tumbled 11.60% to Rs 188.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77665 shares in the past one month.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd lost 10.97% to Rs 109.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.
Suzlon Energy Ltd shed 9.69% to Rs 5.78. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41.58 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dish TV India Ltd slipped 8.91% to Rs 31.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.62 lakh shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
