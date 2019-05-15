Shiva Texyarn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shiva Mills Ltd, Healthcare Ltd, Bhagyanagar Properties and SPML Infra are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 May 2019.

spiked 19.98% to Rs 127.9 at 11:27 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 238 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Mills Ltd surged 18.45% to Rs 56.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2173 shares in the past one month.

Healthcare Ltd soared 15.78% to Rs 702. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70 shares in the past one month.

added 14.46% to Rs 28.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1621 shares in the past one month.

exploded 11.63% to Rs 27.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3949 shares in the past one month.

