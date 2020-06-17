Vakrangee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Suzlon Energy Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and Bank of Maharashtra are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2020.

Suzlon Energy Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and Bank of Maharashtra are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2020.

Vakrangee Ltd tumbled 4.91% to Rs 37.75 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd lost 4.88% to Rs 3.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd crashed 4.87% to Rs 27.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd corrected 4.62% to Rs 101.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra shed 4.42% to Rs 10.81. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)