Vallabh Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.90 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Reported sales nilNet Loss of Vallabh Steels reported to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales00.18 -100 OPM %0-622.22 -PBDT-5.11-1.12 -356 PBT-5.90-1.61 -266 NP-5.90-1.61 -266
