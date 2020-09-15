Valley Magnesite Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Valley Magnesite Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Orissa Minerals Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kachchh Minerals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Kachchh Minerals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit declines 25.22% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Valley Magnesite Company reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU