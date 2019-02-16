Valson Industries standalone net profit declines 18.46% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 4.95% to Rs 25.88 crore

Net profit of Valson Industries declined 18.46% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 25.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 24.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.8824.66 5 OPM %4.526.89 -PBDT1.111.72 -35 PBT0.330.98 -66 NP0.530.65 -18

