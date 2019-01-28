JUST IN
Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.76% in the December 2018 quarter

Vantage Knowledge Academy reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Vantage Knowledge Academy reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.020.04 -50 OPM %0-25.00 -PBDT0.04-0.01 LP PBT0-0.06 100 NP0-0.06 100

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 16:07 IST

