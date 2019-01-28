Sky Industries standalone net profit declines 30.23% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.52% to Rs 14.04 croreNet profit of Sky Industries declined 30.23% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.0414.86 -6 OPM %8.486.59 -PBDT0.970.83 17 PBT0.700.58 21 NP0.300.43 -30
