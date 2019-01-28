Indergiri Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Indergiri Finance remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.110.11 0 OPM %9.099.09 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
