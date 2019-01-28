JUST IN
Gati consolidated net profit declines 12.29% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 480.56 crore

Net profit of Gati declined 12.29% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 480.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 448.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales480.56448.51 7 OPM %4.985.37 -PBDT14.7414.21 4 PBT7.366.87 7 NP4.214.80 -12

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 16:07 IST

